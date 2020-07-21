Commentary: Anglers support bill curbing fire sale of public lands

“BLM’s noncompetitive leasing program is about as efficient as a steering wheel on a blindfolded mule at night, and taxpayers are left pulling the plow,” said Tester last week in an announcement about the pending introduction. “My legislation will cut down on government waste by increasing transparency, growing revenues, and — most importantly — saving taxpayer dollars. It’s time to end this broken system, which is spending critical resources on bureaucratic red tape that doesn’t benefit the public or our public lands.”

The bill does not change the BLM’s mission or mandate, nor would it impact existing non-competitive leases. It would, however, amend the Mineral Leasing Act to ensure fair market value for all parcels leased by eliminating the process of offering up all the parcels that did not sell during a competitive auction for the minimal prices, sometimes as low as $1.50 per acre.

In the Tendoy Mountains of Montana, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are fielding a proposal for exploratory drilling in the White Pine Ridge area, which includes sensitive trout streams and big game habitat. Several of the parcels included in the proposal were scooped up after the lease sale and purchased non-competitively.