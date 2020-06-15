Commentary: Anthem debate

The Post reported that Goodall acted “with little input from the owners as he said the league was wrong for not listening to its players earlier and now encourages them to speak out and peacefully protest racial injustice and police mistreatment of African Americans.”

Goodell’s action was praised by many, including New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was one of the organizers of a players video. “Well said, Roger,” Thomas tweeted, followed by an emoji with a black fist.

But others were critical of Goodell for not naming Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who demonstrated his protest by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. He hasn’t played since then.

President Trump, among others, attacked Kaepernick for kneeling, but his protest had nothing to do with the flag or the national anthem. He was protesting police brutality against black Americans.

But Trump never lets an opportunity slip by to falsely distort an issue and its meaning. On Tuesday, he asked whether Goodell was now saying “it would now be OK for the players to KNEEL, or not stand for the national anthem?”