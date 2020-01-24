Commentary: Anything can happen in Iowa

That's partially because no one knows whether Amy Klobuchar is surging. Her poll numbers are low, but she has visited all 99 counties and is airing ads like mad. She's the senator from Minnesota, which shares a long border roughly near the divide between the watersheds of the Des Moines, Iowa and Blue Earth rivers. Geography matters. For one thing, it makes it easy for her supporters to flood across the border to assist her candidacy.

The 1988 caucuses are illustrative. They were won by Rep. Richard A. Gephardt of Missouri, which borders Iowa at the south, with Sen. Paul Simon of Illinois, which borders Iowa to the east, coming in second. (Geography is not infallible. Rep. Michelle Bachman of Minnesota came in sixth in a field of seven in 2012, with barely over 6,000 votes.)

No one knows for sure whether former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, has peaked. He led the polls in the state from mid-November through the end of December but may have faded since then. Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has been leading in recent days, but his fortunes have risen and fallen like the levels of the Mississippi River, where the Iowa cities of Burlington, Bettendorf, Davenport, Dubuque and Marquette sit.