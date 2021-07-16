Commentary: Are liberals stupid?

Second, they could reduce their work force. Instead of raising prices, they could lay people off, not pay them more, or get rid of any perks for workers. This is essentially a hidden tax on labor.

Third, they could decrease the quality of what they produce.

Fourth, the business could fold. Usually bankruptcy follows, which reduces the ROI value of lenders and investors.

An increase of taxes on business is actually a sales tax on consumers, a hidden tax on labor, and a lowering of the standard of living.

The argument that more taxes will help the average person because government now has more money would be a joke … if it wasn’t so sad.

One way of seeing through the haze is to ask what you would do if you owned a business. Suppose you had a nice hotel. Your taxes are raised by over 30%. What would you do?

Your choices are limited. You could raise the room rate, but you can only go so far with that. You could get rid of some of the staff. Give maids more rooms to clean, but don’t pay them more. That will go over well. You could postpone needed improvements or repairs, but not if you were raising your rack rate at the same time. And then, what about the people who make a living repairing and upgrading businesses similar to yours?