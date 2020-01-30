Commentary: Are the Democrats blowing it?

History shows that only a pragmatic Democrat in the Obama-Clinton-Carter-Kennedy mold can win a general election. Political analyst Ezra Klein argues in a new book, "Why We're Polarized," that Republicans have a built-in advantage in presidential elections because the electoral college gives undue influence to smaller, more conservative states. "To win power, Democrats don't just need to appeal to the voter in the middle. They need to appeal to voters to the right of the middle," he warns.

But ideology is not everything. Pragmatism is not enough. A successful Democratic nominee has to combine pragmatism with magnetism, realistic policies with a dynamic personality, and no moderate in the field has done that effectively.

Nominating a purist liberal would be disastrous. A strategist for Bernie Sanders insisted to me recently that he would energize new voters and expand the electorate, but that analysis ignores the fact that a 79-year-old socialist would drive away many of the voters Klein identifies as critical to the Democrats' chances.

A typical comment comes from Bonnie Campbell, a veteran party official in Iowa, who told the Times, "I think that Bernie is just a bridge too far for the country." Then she added: "I can tell you, I hear from friends and colleagues who say, 'Oh my God, what are we going to do if Bernie wins?'"

The answer is that Democrats will almost certainly lose with Sanders topping the ticket. But none of the other possibilities are looking much stronger.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

