Commentary: Are the Keystone Cops running Congress?

Then, in a statement Trump put out later, he announced he would be returning a “redlined” version of the bill to Congress, “insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”

Even so, with less than a month left in his presidency, insiders said his statement would more than likely be ignored by Congress.

But his statement added that there was “much more [relief] money coming, and I will never give up my fight for the American people.”

Soon after the president had signed the relief bill into law, he was attacked by Democratic lawmakers who said his delay in signing had hurt many Americans.

“The president’s pointless delay in approving the relief legislation cost millions of Americans a week’s worth of pandemic-related unemployment assistance that they desperately need,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal of Massachusetts said.

“His stalling only intensified anxiety and hardship for workers and families who are collateral damage in his political games. Now, people will need to wait even longer for direct payments and other vital assistance to arrive,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

In the end, Congress passed a bipartisan bill last week that was praised by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.