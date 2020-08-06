Commentary: As Congress flails, families fail

Republican resistance to those benefits is also fueled by another argument: that those benefits add to an already out-of-control deficit. But that position reeks of hypocrisy.

Many of those same “deficit hawks” eagerly embraced Trump’s mammoth tax cut package, saying it would “pay for itself with economic growth,” as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin put it. But that was a textbook case of magical thinking. In fact, those cuts helped inflate the deficit to almost $1 trillion in the last fiscal year — before the pandemic hit.

Republicans bear most of the blame for the legislative stalemate, but not all of it. While the Yale survey demonstrates that overall, higher benefits do not undermine the will to work, some small businesses report having trouble attracting and keeping low-wage workers who could make more collecting insurance checks.

One banker I trust says the problem is most acute for businesses like hotels and low-end retailers, who hire many casual shift workers, not full-time employees with benefits. The workers are making a “rational economic choice” to stay home, he says, and Democrats should not pretend the problem doesn’t exist. Yet Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said on MSNBC that the $600 figure was a “line in the sand” on which Democrats refuse to negotiate.