Commentary: As mental health comes out of the shadows, so should insurance coverage to increase access to care

That is compounded by the fact that the U.S. has been slow to recognize that just about everyone struggles with mental health issues at one time or another. Nevada is no exception. According to Mental Health America, Nevada ranks 49th out of 51 states in access to mental health care, and nearly 11 percent of adult Nevadans with mental illness are uninsured. In 2020, 63.9 percent of adult Nevadans with mental illness went untreated. And almost a quarter (22.3 percent) of all US adults with a mental illness reported that they were not able to receive the treatment they needed while 59 percent of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment.

This lack of treatment is deplorable especially given the fact that the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and the Affordable Care Act required large group health plans and small group and individual plans to provide coverage for mental health care at levels comparable to medical services.

And that’s why Friday Health Plans is especially proud to offer health plans options with unlimited $0 mental health benefits. Mental health is as important as physical health, and we believe it’s high time insurance companies acknowledged that with plans that increase access to mental health care.