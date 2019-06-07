This year’s legislative session offered us an opportunity to tackle some of Nevada’s greatest challenges.
In the 2018 election cycle, we reached a new milestone for our country when we became the first ever female majority state legislature. This means that the 80th Legislative Session was the most representative state governing body since our founding. The women of the Legislature received national and international media coverage for their historic achievement.
Earlier this year, Democratic legislators released the Nevada Blueprint, which laid out our priorities for the session. Over the past 120 days, we passed new legislation that will provide for greater economic success for Nevada families, add new resources for improving our public schools, expand access to high-quality and affordable health care coverage for everyone in our state, and make our communities safer.
As Nevadans, we remember the economic downturn that occurred a decade ago. Since then we’ve experienced a remarkable recovery, but we must remain committed to making sure that no one is left behind as we move forward. That is why we introduced bills that will improve conditions for hardworking Nevadans, create more renewable energy jobs, as well as support small business growth throughout the Silver State. Moreover, with the passage of AB456, Nevada’s minimum wage will steadily increase over the next four years until it reaches $12 per hour. Beginning in 2020, minimum wage earners in our state will get their first pay raise in nearly a decade. What’s more is that thousands of workers will be eligible to earn paid leave time for each hour of work once SB312 is signed into law.
We also made critical investments in public education. It was a top priority for us to enact legislation that would improve our education system. Members of the Legislature advanced legislation that will give educators the tools they need to do their jobs effectively and create more opportunities for students in urban and rural communities alike so that they can succeed in their academics. To that end, legislators passed SB543, which rewrites the half-century old funding formula so that funds are allocated more equitably, and AB309, a bill that provides counties with greater autonomy to raise revenues for local education initiatives.
Over the past few years, health care for everyday Americans has been under attack at the national level, so it’s up to us to do what we can to increase the accessibility and affordability of coverage at the state level. AB469 and AB170, which were signed into law last month, enact sweeping health care changes which will improve coverage standards and protect people with pre-existing conditions. Additionally, starting next year when Nevadans with health care coverage who receive emergency care in an out-of-network hospital will not be charged amounts exceeding the pricing guaranteed in their insurance policies.
Turning a page in Nevada, we updated archaic laws in our criminal justice system — laws that punish people long after they have served their time. Legislation that passed this year will help individuals as they transition back into society. The point of AB431 bill is clear: when men and women have completed their sentence and rejoin society, they should be able to fully embrace civic engagement, and that includes restoring the right to vote.
In addition, the legislature took important steps to address the high rate of gun violence in our state. This is the first session since Nevadans experienced one of the worst mass shootings in our nation’s history, so there is no excuse for inaction. We have passed bold safety initiatives, such as requiring background checks on all gun sales, ending the sales of bump stocks, and establishing new safeguards that keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.