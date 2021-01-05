Commentary: At-risk populations need to be priority beyond vaccine

An end to the pandemic is finally in sight. Both Pfizer and Moderna reported that their vaccine candidates are 95 percent effective, and subsequently received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Prioritizing the delivery of vaccines to people most at risk -- including those with underlying illnesses and those who live in communities disproportionately impacted by the virus -- is the right thing to do. Chronically ill patients are six times more likely to be hospitalized and 12 times more likely to die following infection, compared to their otherwise healthy peers. Meanwhile, hospitalization rates among African Americans and Hispanic/Latino individuals were 4.7 times the rate of Caucasian individuals; and the death rate of those with intellectual disabilities is roughly twice that of the general population.

Policymakers’ recognition that patients facing the most risk deserve early access to the vaccine is worth applauding. But inexplicably, an increasing number of policymakers also seem comfortable with the exact opposite approach for other critical medicines.

Among both Republicans and Democrats, there’s growing interest in the use of “quality-adjusted life years,” or QALYs, to “value” medicines. QALY-based value assessments are discriminatory, especially to elderly and those living with disabilities.