Commentary: Avoiding a Senate bloodbath

Meanwhile Republicans are grappling with their Trump problem in different ways. Clearly but carefully, Tillis edged away from the president when he told Politico: “The best check on a Biden presidency is for Republicans to have a majority in the Senate. And I do think ‘checks and balances’ does resonate with North Carolina voters.”

Sen. Susan Collins, facing an uphill re-election fight in Maine, urges voters in her latest TV ads to support her “no matter who you’re voting for for president.” Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, perhaps the most endangered Republican and a former Air Force pilot, declined during a debate to say whether she’d been “proud” to serve under President Trump. “I’m proud that I’m fighting for Arizonans,” she replied.

Republicans who are more comfortably ahead, and less concerned about risking Trump’s wrath, are speaking out more boldly. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that GOP senators feel “like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.”