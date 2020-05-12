Commentary: Balancing the responsibility to protect all citizens with the requirement to provide a speedy and public trial

Modern technology has helped somewhat. Using televised and live-streaming technologies, we’ve been able to conduct some necessary operations. Of course, budget constraints are always an issue. Thanks to a grant that I was awarded by the Nevada Administrative Office of the Courts, new video technology is currently being installed in my courtroom; I’ve also written two administrative orders regarding district court procedures during this pandemic, that were signed by Nevada Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering, Judge Al Kacin, and me.

Through the National Judicial College and similar organizations, my colleagues and I have also learned much, and very quickly, about the role of judges during a pandemic. We have been able to conduct some of the pressing business of our courts, albeit in a form that would have been unrecognizable just a few months ago. I have conducted many arraignments, sentencings, and probation violation hearings by interactive video with criminal defendants who are in jail. I have heard several civil cases by phone or video CourtCall. I have conducted my monthly hearings for my felony DUI treatment court by Zoom.