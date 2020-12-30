Commentary: Barr publicly breaks with Trump in final days as AG

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the federal government's chief law enforcement officer, is stepping down from his post, but not before parting company with President Donald Trump, saying he has seen no evidence of massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election or the need for a special counsel to probe the issue.

Barr has also said that Trump crossed the line by seeking a separate special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Publicly breaking with the president, Barr flatly resisted both actions, concluding that neither of them were necessary.

"If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would name one," Barr, speaking of the election, told reporters at the Justice Department Monday. "But I haven't, and I'm not going to."

"I am sure there was fraud in this election," he said, reminding reporters what he told The Associated Press three weeks ago, when he said there was not "systematic or broad-based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election."

"I already spoke to that and I stand by that statement," Barr added.