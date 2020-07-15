Commentary: Baseball diamond parables are part of the American story

“Look at it this way: The object of baseball is to get home. And you are trying to make it home safe. Sometimes, someone on my side may even need to make a sacrifice for me to get home safe. Think about it,” he said.

There’s nothing new about scribes finding spiritual lessons in athletics, including numerous New Testament examples from St. Paul. But something about baseball’s language and imagery encourages a special kind of reverence for many fans, said Steverson, a member of the Society for American Baseball Research. This unique role in the American story is especially obvious whenever baseball is missing — due to a global pandemic or mere labor disputes.

Part of the appeal is the intricate nature of the sport’s picky rules, and even its structure — starting with what many scribes hail as the perfection of the diamond’s 90-foot basepaths. Steverson dedicated an entire book chapter to the practical and symbolic roles that the number three — think Christian trinity — plays in baseball.

Baseball is also a sport that can be mastered by giants — think Aaron Judge of today’s New York Yankees — but also by unique athletes like the diminutive Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros. Almost any fan, said Steverson, can identify with someone on his or her local baseball team. Kids just need a bat and ball.