Commentary: Beware the premature victory lap

But ...

But the Delta variant rages, huge swaths of many states remain vaccination deserts, and no one knows what a summer of day camps and outings at the lake will bring. Americans are surging -- to the beach, to the ice cream counter, to the softball field. So might the virus.

In 1966, Sen. George Aiken suggested the United States declare victory in Vietnam and move on. That was basically the approach toward the coronavirus adopted by former President Donald J. Trump, who was 20 when the Vermont Republican made his comment and, as a young man vulnerable to the draft, perhaps may have noticed. Biden's declaration was slightly more nuanced -- he acknowledged that "COVID has not been vanquished" -- but the notion was the same:

Reassure the country. Rally the country. Remind the voters of the administration's good works.

"Sometimes -- not all the time, but sometimes -- some things become true because you say them," said Jeffrey Pfeffer, a business theorist at Stanford's Graduate School of Business. "Most entrepreneurs will tell you one of the secrets to success is to make things sound better than they are. You don't say to the public that your product has troubles and you don't know what to do about them. The ability to project a reality that is better than it really is often leads to good outcomes."