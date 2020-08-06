Commentary: Biden has committed himself to open borders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recommendations of his “unity” task force with democratic-socialist Senator Bernie Sanders make it perfectly clear that Joe Biden’s plans for the border can be summed up in one word: surrender.

Biden had already tipped his hand during his extended struggle against Sanders in the Democratic primaries, promising both amnesty and a complete moratorium on deportations. That came after he had to walk back his support for “decriminalizing” all illegal border crossings, a policy that the Obama-Biden administration’s own Homeland Security chief called “tantamount to declaring publicly that we have open borders.”

Given his consistent confusion over the course of this campaign, I have no trouble whatsoever believing that Joe Biden had no idea what he was raising his hand for when the debate moderator asked the candidates to indicate whether they favored decriminalizing illegal immigration. That said, the people who would actually hold power in a prospective Biden administration — the kind of people who got together with Bernie Sanders staffers to hash out a “unity platform” that takes the most far-left platform in American history even further to the left — clearly know exactly what they want: open borders.