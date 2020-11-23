Commentary: Biden manufacturing plan requires major increase in U.S. mining

As a contentious presidential campaign fades, the incoming Biden administration will face serious economic challenges. Among them is the large number of Americans left unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the president-elect should initiate his “Build Back Better” program immediately after taking office in order to strengthen America’s industrial base.

During the early months of the coronavirus recession, U.S. manufacturing lost 1.4 million jobs, and has only regained roughly half through October. This decline has walloped America’s workforce — since each manufacturing job supports roughly seven other jobs throughout the economy. The pandemic has also awakened the nation to the risks of over-dependence on global import supply chains.

President-elect Biden appears ready to address the concerns of America’s manufacturers and their workers. He’s already pledged to award government contracts only to domestic manufacturers, explaining, “From autos to our stockpiles, we’re going to buy American.”

This would be a good start. However, his “Build Back Better” plan also proposes to create 1 million new auto jobs through large-scale investment in America’s electric vehicle (EV) industry. To reach that goal, his administration will have to tackle a major challenge.