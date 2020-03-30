Commentary: Biden needs to invite the nation to his virtual front porch

Trump remains where he has been since the early months of the 2016 presidential campaign and into his White House years: at the center of every conversation, every debate, every seminar in the American presidency, every conference (even by Zoom) on the nature and future of American politics. His televised appearances spawn more news than any event anywhere. And though his highest approval ratings remain the lowest of any president’s since polling began, they are inching toward the important 50% mark in several of them and have surpassed that level in the Harris Poll, which generally has been more favorable to the president. Meanwhile his opponents wonder, as they once did about the mythological Waldo, where is Joe Biden?

The editorial pages of The Wall Street Journal said Biden had become “a junior partner of the congressional wing of his party,” no compliment from that corner. His campaign was slow developing a digital operation, in part because his campaign had been so weak early on that he didn’t attract enough money to build what now is a vital part of his effort to slam Sanders from the race, gather the remaining 777 delegates to reach the 1,991 required for the nomination, and retool for the general-election campaign.