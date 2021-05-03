Commentary: Biden rides the winds of political change

Mr. Biden above all is sensitive to the political winds. That is no political crime; it is what defines politics. It is what led Theodore Roosevelt to attack the "malefactors of great wealth [who] have arrogantly ignored the public welfare," Franklin Roosevelt to make war on the "money changers [who] have fled from their high seats in the temple of our civilization," and Ronald Reagan to say that "government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem." None of these presidents embraced views remotely like that as young men. They all reacted to the times.

-- If Mr. Biden is a follower, whom is he following?

His aides say he is following his own gyroscope, and there is something to that; he did go to Washington in 1973 as a liberal. But conservatives like Lance Morrow, writing in The Wall Street Journal, worry that Mr. Biden -- who he says "didn't lay a glove on history in his four decades in the Senate" -- is vulnerable to reacting "to the surprise of waking up in the White House by pandering to the flashiest ideas of the young people and their hero Bernie Sanders."