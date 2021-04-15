Commentary: Biden’s '30 By 30 Plan' – a slap at American private property rights

No matter how far agriculture has come in showcasing our environmental stewardship; no matter how many times agriculturists explain that we are feeding, clothing, and providing energy to the citizens of the world; no matter how loud we shout that we have more incentive than anyone in protecting the health and resiliency of our private and federally permitted land because we can only sustain a ranch or farm by caring for the environment, agriculture is still condemned by those with no knowledge of agriculture. A prime example is Biden’s 30 X 30 Plan. (Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, January 27, 2021).

While there are a lot of things in the Executive Order that give me concern, the thing that hurts the most is the thought that the ownership and use of private property and the multiple use of federal land (in Biden’s view) is antithetical to protecting the world from climate change and preserving biodiversity. Revealingly, under the Executive Order, for the Biden administration, the solution to global climate change is for the federal government to (1) acquire more private land to take it out of production and (2) eliminate all use on federal land — to the tune of a total federal control of an additional 440 million acres of land or oceans in the U.S. by 2030.

This is shocking in its scope.