Commentary: Biden’s utopian dreams meet reality

Since taking office four months ago, the Biden administration has proposed about $8 trillion in new spending. A trillion is hard to visualize, but this is roughly 10% of the total wealth produced by the entire planet in a year.

Our government does not have the resources for this, so it is printing money. The result is the largest monthly gain in prices in the last 40 years. The price of cars and trucks has increased 10% in one month. Since January, the price of lumber has increased by 124%, the price of copper by 36%, and the price of crude oil by 34%.

It is true that inflation can be caused by a number of different circumstances, but the most egregious is an increase in the money supply. One of the realities of the real world is the relationship between prices and supply and demand. The relationship is so lawful that it can be reduced to mathematical equations.

As the supply of a currency with nothing behind it increases, its value starts to decline. At the same time, bad government policy can create shortages. For example, as progressive energy ideology takes hold, the supply of energy decreases. More newly created money chasing less energy does not end well.