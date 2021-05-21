Commentary: Biden’s utopian dreams meet reality

Since taking office four months ago, the Biden administration has proposed about $8 trillion in new spending. A trillion is hard to visualize, but this is roughly 10% of the total wealth produced by the entire planet in a year.
Our government does not have the resources for this, so it is printing money. The result is the largest monthly gain in prices in the last 40 years. The price of cars and trucks has increased 10% in one month. Since January, the price of lumber has increased by 124%, the price of copper by 36%, and the price of crude oil by 34%.
It is true that inflation can be caused by a number of different circumstances, but the most egregious is an increase in the money supply. One of the realities of the real world is the relationship between prices and supply and demand. The relationship is so lawful that it can be reduced to mathematical equations.
As the supply of a currency with nothing behind it increases, its value starts to decline. At the same time, bad government policy can create shortages. For example, as progressive energy ideology takes hold, the supply of energy decreases. More newly created money chasing less energy does not end well.
Commodities like food get a double hit. First, while the actual value of food may stay the same, the value of money decreases … so prices go up. Second, how did the food get into the stores? It came by truck. Trucks burn diesel. As fuel costs goes up, it is passed on to the consumer in higher prices.
Socialist schemes almost always end up hurting the poor. Every one eats and everyone lives somewhere. The proportion of their income for commodities is reduced as inflation and wrong-headed government policies eat away at lower-income people’s ability to be self-sufficient.
But we have been told that none of this administration’s policies hurt low-income people. Sure, and pig’s fly.
Biden’s tax plan calls for no increase in personal taxes for those with incomes less than $400,000 along with a 7% increase in corporate taxes. The idea that lower income earners are not going to be impacted by new taxes is absurd. It is a direct denial of reality, which brings up a troubling point. Does Biden actually believe this, or is he just doing what he is told?
The average person is going to be hit by three types of hidden “taxes” in Biden’s plan. First of all, corporations do not pay taxes. Why is this so hard to understand? Taxes are built into prices and employment costs. An increase in tax rates is paid by consumers and workers.
Second, as already discussed, Biden’s spending plans will create inflation. Almost everything you buy will cost more. You are paying 30% more for gas this month than you did in January because of governmental policies, that is essentially a new 30% tax on fuel.
Third, sales taxes are not indexed to income. If the price of a car goes up 20%, the sales tax goes up 20% as well.