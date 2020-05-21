Commentary: Big energy projects will help Nevada bounce back from COVID-19 lockdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Nevada and the rest of the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, every level of government – federal, state and local – should be doing everything possible to create jobs and jumpstart the economy.

The Trump administration, Congress, and the Federal Reserve have already injected trillions of dollars into the economy to offset some of the impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown. But a strong recovery will also require huge, game-changing infrastructure projects that put people to work in the short term and make our economy stronger over the long haul.

Remember, more than 440,000 Nevadans have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown. To rebound stronger than ever, we will need all of those jobs back – and then some. For leaders in government and the private sector, this means one thing: Think big.

For a great example of thinking big, look no further than the Trump administration’s recent approval of the Gemini Solar Project, to be built roughly 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas. This $1.1 billion clean energy project is massive – covering up to 7,100 acres or more than 11 square miles. For scale, that’s 2.5 times the size of McCarran International Airport.