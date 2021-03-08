Commentary: Bill calls for end to speculative oil and gas leasing

Recently, President Biden signed a common-sense order to pause oil and gas leasing on federal public lands, speaking of a “future of enormous hope and opportunity.” These words bring thoughts of what that future means for Nevada’s public lands, communities, and wildlife.
In issuing that order, the administration acknowledged what so many of us have come to know: the current federal oil and gas leasing system is an outdated artifact.
Because so many aspects of the process are decades old, it focuses almost exclusively on the needs of the oil and gas industry rather than those of impacted communities, wildlife, or clean air and water.
Currently, energy speculators are allowed to secure parcels of public lands in hopes that they become valuable in the future. This practice often prioritizes energy development on the land over other uses such as outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation. Only nine percent of the acres offered for lease in Nevada over the past four years actually sold at auction, usually for $2 per acre. Even more acreage was sold, for a lower amount, in a process known as noncompetitive leasing, generating next-to-no revenue for Nevada’s taxpayers. In total, ninety-seven percent of public lands that are currently leased in Nevada are sitting idle, undeveloped — and this is just the tip of the iceberg. The policies underlying this system do not make any sense, and it is long past time to modernize them.
Fortunately, Senator Cortez Masto recently introduced her End Speculative Oil and Gas Leasing Act. This bill would require federal agencies to assess the oil and gas development potential on public lands before offering them for leasing. If the lands in question have no to low potential, the land management agency would prohibit offering leases on those parcels, ensuring that oil and gas production would only occur in those areas with high potential in Nevada. This legislation would also deter the oil and gas industry from the wasteful practice of oil speculation.
The recent Colorado College Conservation in the West poll shows that three-quarters of Nevadans believe that oil and gas development on federal public lands should be stopped or strictly limited. Nevadans value our public lands and think we should be doing more to manage them responsibly. Public lands are the backbone of our outdoor identity and they drive an outdoor recreation economy that supports $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue and 59,000 jobs.
Our presidential administration should feel heartened in knowing that they have the support of Nevadans, as we work to chart a new path for managing our public lands. By pausing leasing on our public lands, they took an important first step. Elected officials such as Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Rosen are great partners and have both championed efforts to halt improvident leasing and reform the system. I am excited to see what we collectively accomplish to ensure that our public lands become the “future of enormous hope and opportunity”.
Rebekah Stetson is the president of the Nevada Wildlife Federation.