Commentary: Bill calls for end to speculative oil and gas leasing

Because so many aspects of the process are decades old, it focuses almost exclusively on the needs of the oil and gas industry rather than those of impacted communities, wildlife, or clean air and water.

Currently, energy speculators are allowed to secure parcels of public lands in hopes that they become valuable in the future. This practice often prioritizes energy development on the land over other uses such as outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation. Only nine percent of the acres offered for lease in Nevada over the past four years actually sold at auction, usually for $2 per acre. Even more acreage was sold, for a lower amount, in a process known as noncompetitive leasing, generating next-to-no revenue for Nevada’s taxpayers. In total, ninety-seven percent of public lands that are currently leased in Nevada are sitting idle, undeveloped — and this is just the tip of the iceberg. The policies underlying this system do not make any sense, and it is long past time to modernize them.