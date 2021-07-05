Commentary: Bishops, politicos, communion: Little change over decades

Asked if he was concerned, Biden told reporters: "That's a private matter and I don't think that's going to happen."

This reference to "private" support for church teachings, as opposed to public actions, is another sign that little has changed in these debates over several decades.

On Twitter, George recently noted: "If we take him at his word: (1) Joe Biden believes that unborn children are human beings who bear inherent and equal dignity and a right to life. (2) Joe Biden believes that this particular class of persons should be denied protection against homicide afforded by law to all others."

During his 2006 address at the Vatican, George noted that public servants attempting to combine those two beliefs violate the "most basic precept of normative social and political theory: the Golden Rule. ... By exposing members of the disfavored class to lethal violence, one deeply implicates oneself in the injustice of killing them."

This raises a question, he said, that some bishops want to avoid: "What should they do about those who claim to be in full communion with the Church yet promote gravely unjust and scandalous policies that expose the unborn to the violence and injustice of abortion?"