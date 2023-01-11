 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Commentary: BLM needs to expedite lithium mine

The Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine of the Ioneer Corporation is now in for its final review at the BLM. Having taught U.S. Energy Policy for 18 years at the University of Nevada in Reno and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Policy for five years, I am very enthusiastic about this lithium mine and I have visited the mine site and the Buckwheat site the so-called environmentalists are talking about in their attempts to stop the mine. They are on the same ridgeline but the mine site was moved further away to ensure the mine did not hurt the buckwheat or change the environment around it.

This mine is very environmentally friendly. They will recycle the water they use and put the land back like it was before. The lithium they produce over 40 years will help save the buckwheat by powering 400,000 plus electric cars a year for 40 years.

As we all know, especially the BLM, the environment is rapidly changing for the worse. If we don't electrify a massive number of electric vehicles and clean up our power production, the Greenhouse Gases we continue to produce will ensure the destruction of the buckwheat through frequent droughts and wildfires. This mine helps save the environment and the licensing should be expedited to help save our country and enable the BLM to continue to do a great job preserving our country.

True environmentalists support this mine and the opening up of as many other lithium mine sites as soon as possible. I am an environmentalist and hike frequently in the mountains in the region and am a longtime member of the Sierra Club. As an environmentalist and as a retired professor with great knowledge of both Energy Policy and Climate Change Policy, I urge the rapid licensing for environmental reasons.

There is one more good reason to authorize the mine. Our energy security is threatened by our need to import 70% of the lithium we use from China. The lithium is mined in Chile and Australia and then shipped to China. China then processes it and exports the final product to the U. S. The electric car industry will grind to a halt if China cuts off the lithium for political reasons. And it will affect any industry that uses lithium in batteries, such as the cellphones.

We need to expedite lithium mining and domestic processing for both environmental and energy security reasons.

The race is on to produce more lithium in the United States. The U.S. will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals, and the industry that mines, extracts and processes the chemical element is poised to grow. Although lithium reserves are distributed widely across the globe, the U.S. is home to just one active lithium mine, in Nevada. This element is critical to the development of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are seen as key to reducing climate-changing carbon emissions created by cars and other forms of transportation.
John Scire

John Scire

Dr. John A. Scire, Phd, is a retired adjunct professor from UNR

