Commentary: BLM's fuel breaks unlikely to reduce wildfires

Keep in mind that wildfires regularly jump 12-lane interstates and even entire rivers where there is no fuel at all. So how are “fuel breaks” covered with a highly flammable grass-like cheatgrass going to stop a wind-driven blaze?

A Department of Interior report on fuel breaks admits as much, concluding that “fire managers acknowledge that, under extreme fire weather conditions, fuel breaks are unlikely to adequately reduce fireline intensity, flame length, or rate of spread.”

In a recent paper on fuel breaks with the title: “The ecological uncertainty of wildfire fuel breaks: examples from the sagebrush steppe,” the authors warn that fuel breaks are of unproven effectiveness in the face of extreme fire weather.

Furthermore, the BLM has admitted as much in a recent report where it concluded; “Despite the extensive use of fuel breaks in sagebrush landscapes, especially since the 1990s, the IRFMS-ASP points out that “no specific research within the sagebrush ecosystem has been conducted to evaluate their effectiveness.”