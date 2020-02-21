Commentary: California is a whole different bird

And though Bloomberg, reeling from a disastrous debate performance in Nevada, may be attempting to be up close and personal with his television blitz, he is not doing it at close range and there is nothing personal about it. It isn't a peculiarity of Bloomberg. It is a peculiarity of politics here.

"People here don't go to political rallies," Shrum said the other day. "After you fight your way home at night through the traffic, the last thing you want to do is to go out and go to a rally for some politician."

That explains the Bloomberg approach, though it doesn't explain how a California-style campaign conducted without campaigning can be in a tie for fourth place (with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who was in a virtual tie at the top of the first two contests), according to a poll released last week by the respected Public Policy Institute of California.

But another factor explains why Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont holds a commanding lead in that poll, with 32 percent of those surveyed -- far more than the 12 percent that both Buttigieg and Bloomberg claim.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}