Commentary: CIS thanks community partners for helping students this holiday season

It’s been nearly three months since the start of the school year, and the holidays are around the corner. The Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada staff, along with our wonderful community partners and dedicated community members consistently provide us the support that allows us to meet our mission of serving our students, no matter what it takes.

After taking a one-year hiatus last year due to the pandemic, we resumed our eighth annual “A Nite at The Races” on August 20, and it was definitely a night for the books! More than 100 guests gathered in their best derby attire and enjoyed an evening of video horse racing, dinner, great prizes and a silent auction, all for a great cause. We are proud to say that the evening raised more than $21,000, all of which is staying in northeastern Nevada to help support current CIS school-based programming to reduce the barriers to learning faced by our children. We could not have done it without the generosity of our community, our partners and sponsors for supporting this event.

On October 22 and 23, we teamed up with the Elko County Fair Grounds to present Safe Grounds, safe and fun Halloween experience for Elko kids. We gathered inside the Fairgrounds and enjoyed an evening of hayrides, games, pumpkin patch, selfie stations and of course, the long-standing Trick-or-Treat Street. We look forward to growing this event, year after year!

This month, we are excited for the return of “Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids.” This will be our sixth year working together with community partners to support families who may be in need of holiday assistance. Now through November 15th, we are asking the community to help make a difference by donating a grocery store gift card or making a monetary donation to help feed approximately 150 families at Thanksgiving. More information on how you can help is on our Facebook page.

I have had the pleasure of working with CIS for over a decade, and I could not imagine dedicating my career to a better organization and a more worthwhile cause. The past few of years have brought on unique challenges, but they have also allowed us to demonstrate all the amazing things that can be done when we are driven by the “All In For Kids” mentality. I am surrounded by a remarkable team at CIS and work with an amazing network of school staff, teachers and community partners.

Sarah Goicoechea is executive director of Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada. For more information call 775-738-2783.

