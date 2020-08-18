Commentary: CNN: "Scientific" means "Agrees with us"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Trump adds coronavirus adviser who echoes his unscientific claims," reports CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Collins neither makes any scientific claims of her own, nor uses actual science to rebut any claims made by that adviser -- Dr. Scott Atlas -- or President Donald Trump himself, in the article under that headline. She merely notes that Atlas disagrees with claims made by the "experts" her bosses at CNN agree with, and expects the reader to accept that disagreement with those favored "experts" flies in the face of "science."

I'm going to go out on a limb here and suggest that Ms. Collins's Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science from the University of Alabama may not put her in the same league as Dr. Atlas when it comes to proffering scientific and medical judgments.