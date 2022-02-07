Commentary: Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada celebrates generosity of partners

Although we’re a few weeks past the holiday season, we’re still inspired by the kindness and generosity of our community partners who contributed to a roster of holiday supports in November and December.

With tremendous support from our dedicated partners, Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, in collaboration with the very dedicated team from Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids, a successful sixth annual “Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids” provided more than 150 families with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, precooked meal or a gift card. Nevada Gold Mines also provided meals for 20 families and Elko Dispatch gifted two families with fully cooked meals for the holiday.

Thanks to the continued commitment from partners like Ignite Life Chiropractic, nearly 300 pairs of new and gently used snow boots and shoes were donated to CIS. The effort’s success is also thanks to community partners that served as drop-off locations for shoes, including Guild Mortgage, St. Mark Lutheran Church and American Staffing.

We’re proud to announce that our annual Christmas Support drive benefited more than 60 Elko County School District students. Elko County School District and Sierra Java hosted “giving trees,” encouraging community members to make donations, all of which benefited local students. Other partners that stepped up to the plate include Nevada Gold Mines, which sponsored seven families, Elko Dispatch, which sponsored two families and Lostra Brothers, which brought smiles to the faces of one local family.

Finally, two of our longstanding community partners, Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance Agent hosted their 11th annual Coats for Kids Coat Drive and Nevada Gold Mines hosted an employee driven internal coat and winter clothing drives to ensure our students have access to warm clothing throughout the winter months. Thanks to their giving spirit, CIS was able to collect more than 300 winter clothing items, including coats, beanies, pants, snow boots, gloves and sweaters.

Looking ahead to the next few months, we remain laser focused on our mission: To surround students with a community of support, allowing them to stay in school and achieve in life. The remarkable kindness and generosity of our community supports our “All In For Kids” mentality. Thank you to our many partners throughout Elko County.

For more information on Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, call us at 775-738-2783.

Sarah Goicoechea is Executive Director of Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada.

