Commentary: Concerned resident voted 'yes' for school bond

I voted today. I voted “yes” on the school bond question. It was a difficult choice because, like many others in Elko County, I have concerns.

I am concerned that the school board lacks real transparency and doesn’t seem to welcome public participation. The culture and training of the board discourages board members from interacting with and responding to the citizens. The board seldom answers questions or responds during public comment, apparently on advice of their counsel.

I am concerned that, while the Elko County School District may not always make perfect decisions, our citizens take local government for granted and only participate when they are upset. Many people will vote “no”, simply because they are angry. We expect our public boards to get every decision right. That will never happen, but public participation and input are important parts to getting good decisions.

I am concerned that none of us are fully informed about issues and how the boards and councils function. Almost no one has time to check every agenda of every governing board. We are all busy leading our lives and so participation is difficult. We often only see that little slice of information that we are focused on. This leads to missing a bigger picture.

I am concerned that none of our local elected officials really understand the tax laws and the implications of the tax cap to our local governments. Some have suggested that Elko County could collect the tax revenue and redistribute it to the school district as needed, but the legality of this is far from certain. If the bond issue doesn’t pass, we may eventually have to ask the State of Nevada for more help with our schools, and the state already has too much influence.

I am concerned that a large complex school district, like any such enterprise, needs continuing capital for buildings and major maintenance items. In my opinion if this bond issue fails our school district will be without needed resources.

It is with all these concerns in mind that I finally voted “yes”. My “yes” vote comes with the recognition that some things need to change.

I call on the school board to take some steps to help themselves, the school district and the citizens. First, I ask the board to interact with the public. You are public servants. Remember that the school district staff works for you, not the other way around.

Second, I ask the board to go above and beyond in publicizing meetings when you will discuss capital plans and projects. Please don’t just rely on the minimal requirement of posting the agenda. If you want public support, reach out to the public when making these decisions. If the bond question passes, use extraordinary efforts so that those who are concerned about how the money is spent can participate in the public hearings about the specific projects before any bond is issued.

I call on our citizens to be better informed and pay attention to all our governing bodies. I ask that when you participate, you do so respectfully. I encourage people to put themselves forward and run for elected office. Remember that next year all but one of the school board positions will be up for election. If you really want to participate, find out what district you live in and run for office.

I don’t believe that we should reject future capital projects because of previous decisions by the district. If we want good facilities for our children, we need to fund them. Then we need to participate with the governing board to choose the right projects. The more we can do for ourselves, the better. If we depend on the state, we lose even more of our autonomy.

Early voting is available at the Elko County Library through Friday, December 10. Election Day is December 14, or you can mail in your ballot. Whatever you decide, be a part of the outcome. Be sure to vote.

Thank you to the citizens who have put themselves forward to serve on the School Board in this difficult time.

------

Lee Hoffman writes as a resident of Elko County.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0