Commentary: Congress, put politics aside and pass USMCA

While Washington is often dominated with partisan gridlock, Congress can put politics aside and improve the everyday lives of Americans by passing a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal that would replace the outdated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

NAFTA needed to be modernized and the USMCA is a 21st-century upgrade that benefits all Americans. It includes pro-growth reforms that sustain businesses while bolstering labor and environmental protections. We know our former colleagues and friends on both sides of the aisle value American workers over partisan politics. They can prove us right by passing USMCA quickly.

Consider how USMCA boosts America’s farmers. The pact requires Canada to raise import quotas for a variety of U.S. agricultural products, including dairy, poultry, eggs, and sugar. That’ll generate new sales opportunities for farmers and create jobs across the nation.

USMCA also sustains America’s 30 million small businesses, which form the backbone of the economy and employ 60 million people. If enacted, USMCA will be the first-ever trade pact to include an entire small business chapter. It establishes special legal protections for small firms and removes outdated red tape that governs cross-border sales. Small businesses need USMCA’s safeguards to gain new footholds in international markets.

