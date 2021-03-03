Commentary: Conservation groups applaud new public lands legislation

• Overall, the bill would protect more than 1.6 million acres of wilderness through new wilderness designations and additions to existing wilderness areas. It would also establish more than 350,000 acres of Special Management Areas to protect, conserve, and enhance the habitat of endangered species, such as the Mojave Desert Tortoise.

• Southern Nevada’s crown jewel -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area -- would be expanded by more than 50,000 acres. Red Rock Canyon is located just a few miles west of Las Vegas and currently encompasses 195,819 acres within the Mojave Desert. These public lands include amazing rock formations in vivid red. Visitors to the area hike, bike, climb, camp and more.

• Situated just north of Las Vegas, the Desert National Wildlife Refuge is the largest national wildlife refuge outside of Alaska. This bill would provide permanent protection for the refuge, stopping any further military expansion and keeping public access open. The Desert Refuge is teeming with life and is home to 320 bird species, 500 plant species, and 53 mammal species, including the iconic desert bighorn sheep.