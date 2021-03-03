Commentary: Conservation groups applaud new public lands legislation

Representatives of conservation and community groups in Nevada applauded Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Representative Dina Titus for introducing bipartisan legislation that would protect nearly two million acres of public lands in southern Nevada.
Cortez Masto introduced the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act today in the Senate; Titus is championing the legislation in the House. The bill is the largest conservation legislation in Nevada’s history and is supported by the entire Nevada congressional delegation.
“We are deeply grateful to Senator Cortez Masto and Representative Titus for listening to their constituents who cherish Clark County’s vast public lands, especially the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, and want them protected for generations to come,” said Shaaron Netherton, Executive Director, Friends of Nevada Wilderness. “This bill would be the single largest designation of Wilderness acres in the state’s history, ensuring continued public access to these lands and critical wildlife habitat and cultural resource protection.”
Conservation groups highlight that the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act would protect critical wildlife habitat and cultural sites and ensure that Nevadans can continue to enjoy outdoor recreation activities at places such as Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. This comes at a time when there is unprecedented interest in the outdoors. Between March and April 2020, BLM and other public lands in Clark County saw a 400% increase in visitors.
“We are thrilled that this legislation includes a 50,000-acre expansion of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area,” said Heather Fisher, President, Save Red Rock. “Red Rock is southern Nevada’s crown jewel and this bill recognizes how important these public lands are to locals and visitors alike. We thank Senator Cortez Masto and Representative Titus for working with Save Red Rock to make this expansion possible.”
The Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act would invest in the local economy and address the needs of a rapidly growing region in a thoughtful manner. The bill would help government agencies and nonprofits to purchase land for affordable housing at a low cost rate. This is an important strategy at a time when affordable housing has become out of reach for many Nevada families because of the pandemic and population growth.
“This legislation would be a historic conservation achievement for our state and provide much needed economic diversification, affordable housing solutions, and a new source of funding for Nevada’s sustainability and climate initiatives,” said Jocelyn Torres, Conservation Lands Foundation’s Senior Field Director based in southern Nevada. “Expanded protections for places that Nevadans love like Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Desert National Wildlife Refuge are a win for our state and our region.”
This legislation is also viewed as an important strategy to address climate change, both by protecting public lands and opening up funding opportunities for local sustainability and climate projects.
“Clark County -- and all of Nevada -- must find bold, smart, and sustainable ways to tackle our climate crisis while balancing the future growth of our state and addressing our community's most pressing needs of affordable housing and new jobs,” said Paul Selberg, Executive Director, Nevada Conservation League. “As the largest conservation bill Nevada has ever seen, Senator Cortez Masto’s and Congresswoman Titus’ landmark legislation addresses the needs of our community while protecting nearly two million acres of public lands and waters, including Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, Desert National Wildlife Refuge, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.”
The bill helps ensure that new funding opportunities are available to local sustainability and climate projects from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act (SNPLMA) account. Currently, SNPLMA funding can be directed to a variety of conservation initiatives. This bill expands SNPLMA to make Clark County sustainability and climate projects eligible for funding.
“Last year, it was apparent how much Nevadans value our public lands for our mental and physical health,” said Russell Kuhlman, Executive Director, Nevada Wildlife Federation. “Taking action to safeguard these landscapes for future generations and the wildlife that inhabits them is essential if we want to pass down our outdoor heritage.”
Key places that would be protected by the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act include the following:
• Overall, the bill would protect more than 1.6 million acres of wilderness through new wilderness designations and additions to existing wilderness areas. It would also establish more than 350,000 acres of Special Management Areas to protect, conserve, and enhance the habitat of endangered species, such as the Mojave Desert Tortoise.
• Southern Nevada’s crown jewel -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area -- would be expanded by more than 50,000 acres. Red Rock Canyon is located just a few miles west of Las Vegas and currently encompasses 195,819 acres within the Mojave Desert. These public lands include amazing rock formations in vivid red. Visitors to the area hike, bike, climb, camp and more.
• Situated just north of Las Vegas, the Desert National Wildlife Refuge is the largest national wildlife refuge outside of Alaska. This bill would provide permanent protection for the refuge, stopping any further military expansion and keeping public access open. The Desert Refuge is teeming with life and is home to 320 bird species, 500 plant species, and 53 mammal species, including the iconic desert bighorn sheep.
• This bill would designate Mount Stirling Wilderness, a land of canyons and ridges with heavy forest cover located west of Las Vegas. This gem sits at the very north end of the Spring Mountains by the very popular Mount Charleston Wilderness. Spectacular views may be found from the top of Wheeler Peak and Mount Stirling and visitors to the area may also see fossil formations and petroglyph sites.
• The legislation would designate places like the rugged Hell’s Kitchen and Scanlon Wash long recommended as wilderness in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, located to the east of Las Vegas. These public lands surround the beautiful Gold Butte National Monument and may also be seen and accessed from watercraft on Lake Mead.
“Get Outdoors Nevada is committed to preserving Nevada’s public lands and encouraging Nevadans and visitors from all backgrounds and ages to discover, experience and connect to our state’s natural wonders and vast, unique landscapes,” said Rachel Bergren, Executive Director, Get Outdoors Nevada. “This legislation addresses key community needs, while offering significant protection for many important natural spaces throughout southern Nevada, from the Desert National Wildlife Refuge to Red Rock Canyon. We are grateful to the sponsors of this legislation and to all those who have contributed to its development.”
