Commentary: Conservationists support '30-by-30'

The Nevada State Assembly voted to pass AJR 3, a resolution to urge the conservation of 30 percent of Nevada’s lands and waters by the year 2030 in response to scientific recommendations to address the current extinction, climate, and biodiversity crisis. The resolution, sponsored by Assemblywoman Cecelia González, represents Nevada’s commitment to becoming a leader in conservation by joining the “30 by 30” movement, a broader international effort to adopt the ambitious conservation goal to protect biodiversity and mitigate climate change.

“AJR 3 is a brilliant opportunity to help reverse the destruction of wildlife and confront the climate crisis that we face in Nevada in a manner that urges cross-government collaboration and includes and respects Indigenous voices and conservation efforts,” said González. “I am proud that my colleagues in the State Assembly understand the severity of the threat of the environmental crisis and stand with the conservation community, climate policy experts, environmental scientists, and Nevadans who have long called for ambitious conservation goals.”

“In the last 20 years, Nevada has lost more than nine million acres of wildlife habitat to wildfires alone and the state ranks third in the nation for the number of species at risk. As Nevadans, we have the duty and the responsibility to safeguard the natural resources and wildlife that support our ecosystem and make our state so unique,” said Nevada Conservation League Executive Director Paul Selberg. “AJR 3 expresses Nevada’s support for a ‘30 by 30’ goal — a bold, ambitious nature-based solution that will create a healthy, livable planet for decades to come. Our conservation community is grateful to Assemblywoman González for putting forth the necessary legislation to conserve Nevada’s lands and pristine waters and curb the mass extinction of our wildlife and proud that our legislators in the Assembly could help bring us one step closer to a codified commitment to conserving 30 percent of Nevada’s lands and waters by 2030.”