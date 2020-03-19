Commentary: Conservatives: Go to college

This criticism doesn’t represent the broader picture of what’s happening on college campuses. To be clear, people with college degrees tend to be more liberal, but college graduates are not uniformly liberal. The Pew Research Center has had significant surveys in which it asks about being conservative or liberal. When you compare Pew’s 2004 with 2015 surveys, there has been an increase of those with a college degree or higher who are categorized as consistently liberal. Among those with a post-graduate degree, the percentage of those who are consistently liberal increased from 19 to 31 percent; in the same survey, the percentage of those who were consistently conservative went from 4 to 10 percent and were mostly conservative went from 11-14 percent. From the 2004 to 2015, if you put together the categories of consistently liberal and mostly liberal, the total percentage doesn’t increase.