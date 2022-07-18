Commentary: Cortez Masto is a champion for rural Nevada

Winnemucca has been part of me my whole life. I was raised here and I returned here after college to start a career and settle down. I care about the City of Winnemucca so much, I served as its Mayor for 12 years. So I know a thing or two about my City, what we need out here in rural Nevada, and who we can trust to fight for us.

I am a lifelong Republican who voted for Donald Trump in the last election, and I will continue to vote for Republicans up and down the ballot. But this November, there is one Democrat I’m supporting: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, because she shows up for Winnemucca.

Out here in the rurals, it’s often difficult to get our elected officials to hear our voices over the din of big cities. But Catherine doesn’t just hear us out, she puts in the work to get us the resources we need. During my time as Winnemucca Mayor, Catherine sat down with me several times to make sure our community was supported, and she delivered for us over and over again.

I have personally worked with Catherine on closing the digital divide in rural Nevada and expanding broadband to homes, schools, and businesses out here. This is an important issue for us in the rurals, and a place where Catherine has been a leader. The work she has done to connect us to broadband will bring good-paying jobs to our state and increase access to high-speed internet in every corner of Nevada.

I served on the Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services board for many years, and I’ve been impressed by Catherine’s work to protect women and girls. Back when she was Nevada attorney general, Catherine led efforts to crack down on sex trafficking here in Nevada, getting our Governor Brian Sandoval to sign her bill into law to make trafficking a felony crime and expand resources for survivors. And in the Senate, she has continued to work to support victims in Nevada, fighting for legislation Trump signed to address online sex trafficking by allowing victims to sue websites that enabled their abuse.

The main reason I am splitting my ticket this fall is because Catherine is not afraid to go against her own party to do what’s right for Nevada. When Democrats wanted to impose new mining taxes, Catherine single-handedly prevented them from passing to protect this industry that is so critical to our communities. There are countless jobs, families, and businesses that are supported by our mining industry. She stuck her neck out for them, even when Democrats were attacking her for it. It’s clear she puts Nevada and our country over her party.

Many Democratic politicians before her have disregarded rural Nevadans as unimportant; Catherine never has. Whenever she comes out to Winnemucca, it’s not under false pretenses. It doesn’t matter to her that most of us are Republicans who may not have voted for her the first time around, she wants to use her position in Washington to help us out. Every time, her mentality is “I don’t care if you voted for me, my job is to work for you.” Given what’s going on in the world today and the harsh political environment we find ourselves in, Catherine’s approach is refreshing. And I think that’s why she has been able to get so much done for Nevadans.

Winnemucca is my home, and I will always do what I think is best for our City. For rural Nevadans, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican like me, that means re-electing Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.