Commentary: Cortez Masto on mental health, guns

Several months ago, staff members from Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office asked me to share some of my experiences with the Affordable Care Act.

I told them one story about my life before Obamacare, when I was unable to purchase health insurance of any kind, for any price. One night I went jogging and tripped. I lay on the asphalt clutching my ankle. Instead of going to the nearest emergency room for some X-rays and pain medication I limped home and called every athlete I knew to get their thoughts on treatment.

I could only guess whether my ankle had a bad sprain, a torn ligament, a hairline fracture or was broken. With no insurance I wasn’t about to go to an ER, where visits can cost thousands of dollars, even if the doctors find nothing wrong. I suffered instead.

In turn, I asked Sen. Cortez Masto some questions of my own. Here are her responses:

How can you help the situation in Nevada for those living with a mental illness?

I’ve fought to defend the Affordable Care Act’s coverage of mental health services as well as protections for those with pre-existing conditions like depression and anxiety.