Commentary: Cortez Masto works to protect family ranches

This Christmas, Nevada’s Senator Catherine Cortez Masto delivered a gift to all Nevadans who own a ranch or farm. Cortez Masto stood firm during Senate negotiations on the Build Back Better budget process and led the opposition to plans for a tax hike on Nevada’s family farms and ranches.

The issue was provisions in the federal budget bill that would have imposed new taxes on appreciated assets —like a family farm or ranch at the death of an owner. The budget proposal would have gotten rid of the step-up in basis at death on capital gains.

Step-up in basis currently allows farmers and ranchers to pass family property on to their children by reducing potential tax liability. Without it, families might have to sell part or all of a family agricultural operation, or take on burdensome debt that threatens the bottom line of the business.

This change to the tax code would have meant that when the older generation dies, the next generation on the family ranch or farm could face a hefty new tax bill on land that their parents or grandparents worked hard to improve.

Senator Cortez Masto, Nevada’s senior senator, reached out to many of Nevada’s farmers and ranchers about the threat to family businesses announcing in June of this year that she wouldn’t support any budget package that included this unfair tax hike on Nevada’s family farms and ranches. Senator Cortez Masto worked in a bipartisan way to eliminate this provision of the budget and protect Nevada’s farms and ranches.

When the Senate officially began considering the budget bill in August, Senator Cortez Masto wrote an amendment to protect family farms, ranches and small businesses from the tax increase. Thanks to her objections, the tax hike ultimately was eliminated from consideration and was not included in the budget bill.

Times of generational transition are one of the greatest threats to keeping many production agricultural operations economically viable to pass on to the next generation. Families and good stewardship are a key component to healthy working landscapes and open space in the West.

My husband and I know firsthand the struggle to keep the family ranch intact. We were young — just married — when my husband’s father died, incurring a tax liability that took a couple of decades to pay off. The easy path would have been for us to sell out. Instead, we decided to keep ranching.

That decision made forty years ago meant that we were able to raise our family on the ranch. Our three adult children are productive, informed citizens, contributing to the American economy and culture. Over the past twenty-five years we joined the collaborative land management movement that is dedicated to finding ways to work with our federal and state wildlife and land management partners, bettering the range and habitat for both cows and wildlife. We work together to hammer out durable solutions to often contentious public lands issues here in Nevada and the West. This work is built on a foundation that believes we have more in common than what separates us and that we are all in this together. Keeping responsible stewards on the land is the best way to accomplish lasting conservation that supports rural economies, local wildlife and healthy ecosystems.

As we approach passing the ranch down to our children we appreciate and applaud the fact that we have an advocate like Catherine Cortez Masto standing up for us in Washington, DC. Someone who takes the time to visit families who continue farming and ranching and strive to stay economically afloat in the far reaches of Nevada’s sagebrush ocean.

This is the season of giving and heartfelt goodwill. Looking into a new year and reflecting on what’s really important, we believe that it’s essential to preserve Nevada’s unique and diverse landscapes and cultural diversity. Nevada is as much about rural Main Street and family ranches as it is about the lights of the Las Vegas Strip or the communities along the foothills of the eastern front of the Sierras from Reno through the Carson Valley.

Our Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto took a stand for Nevada by taking a stand for ranchers and farmers across the state.

Robin and Steve Boies operate a family ranch north of Wells.

