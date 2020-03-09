Commentary: COVID-19's appearance rattles markets, nerves

WASHINGTON -- A feared coronavirus has struck our world with a vengeance, including parts of the U.S., and plunged the stock market to lows not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

It has torn through China, South Korea, Japan, parts of Europe, including Italy, and sickened nearly 100,000 people in at least 84 countries. More than 3,000 have died, according to Centers for Disease Control.

"The virus could exact a heavy economic toll in the G7 contries, as it leads to quarantines, shutters factories, and hits investor and consumer confidence," The New York Times reported this week.

The virus is a little-known disease "named for the crownlike spikes that protrude from its surface," the Times reported. It can "infect both animals and people and can cause a range of respiratory illnesses from the common cold to lung lesions and pneumonia."

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to 10 on Thursday and numerous patients were being treated in at least 13 states. Four more cases were reported in Florida.

"The United States has dozens of other confirmed infections, the majority of them people who were among the passengers on the cruise ship Diamond Princess," the Washington Post reported.