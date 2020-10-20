Commentary: COVID, safe sex and Nevada’s legal brothels

In a recent media interview, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was asked about reopening the state’s legal brothels. Riley Snyder reported that the governor “said it’s not on his radar.”

While re-opening Nevada’s legal brothels may not be on the governor’s radar, it’s certainly on the radar of over 600 employees and women who have lost their jobs and income; some of whom have been forced back into the illegal market where no safety precautions are followed or enforced.

The brothel shutdown not only hurts those who have lost their incomes, but also counties’ tax revenue which includes hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and licenses yearly.

It’s also dried up donations from the brothels who are the biggest donators to various local charities that have historically been supported. In Lyon County alone just some of these are:

Animal parks

Food banks

Sheriff’s Ark Program

Boys and Girls Club

Dayton High School

Toys for Tots

Continuing in his interview, Gov. Sisolak said …