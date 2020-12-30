Commentary: COVID was year's top religion story, but which one?

"This year, we need to think about what is truly the most important thing," Northam explained in the press conference. "Is it the worship or the building? For me, God is wherever you are. You don't have to sit in the church pew for God to hear your prayers."

Bishop Robert Barron of the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles was not amused. The problem with this "secularized, Protestant-ized" view of worship, he said, is that it doesn't work for believers with ancient traditions that don't work online, such as offering communicants consecrated bread and wine.

"A lot of us, for a long time, have been worried that the secular state has been trying to push religion out of the public square," said Barron in a social-media video. "Sometimes you'll hear this language: 'Yeah, freedom of religion means freedom of worship, that you can kind of do your own thing behind the walls of your churches, just don't come out in public.'

"Well, that's bad enough. ... Now we're invading the private space of our own worship. Here's a secular governor instructing us on the nature of worship?"

For me, this First Amendment showdown was the most important religion-news story of 2020. Here's the rest of the RNA Top 10.