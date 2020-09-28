Commentary: COVID will kill many churches

In talks with clients, Kinnaman said he is hearing denominational leaders and clergy say they believe that, in the next year or so, some churches will simply close their doors. Early in the pandemic, the percentage of insiders telling Barna researchers they were "highly confident" their churches would survive was "in the high 70s," he said.

"Now it's in the 50s," said Kinnaman. "Most churches are doing OK for now. But there's a segment that's really struggling and taking a hit, week after week."

After reviewing several kinds of research -- including patterns in finances and attendance -- Kinnaman sent a shockwave through social-media channels with his recent prediction that 1 in 5 churches will close in the next 18 months.

In "mainline" churches, he is convinced this number will be 1 in 3, in part because these rapidly aging Protestant denominations have lost millions of members -- some up to 50% of their memberships -- since the 1960s. In descending order, by size, they are the United Methodist Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), the Episcopal Church, the American Baptist Churches U.S.A., the United Church of Christ and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

All of this ecclesiastical drama is surrounded by sobering cultural trends.