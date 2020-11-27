Commentary: COVID's second wave underscores the threats facing disabled Americans

The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived with a vengeance.

But there’s hope on the horizon. Pfizer and Moderna just announced their experimental vaccines proved more than 90 percent effective in clinical trials.

People in the highest risk categories — namely, healthcare workers and those with chronic illnesses and disabilities — will receive prioritized access to these vaccines. That’s as it should be. Putting them at the front of the line for a vaccine is a way to collectively acknowledge that their lives matter.

But unfortunately, when it comes to diseases other than COVID-19, society doesn’t show nearly the same level of concern for people with disabilities and chronic illnesses. In fact, many self-styled healthcare experts have proposed “reforms” that would limit these individuals’ access to treatments. That’s wrong, plain and simple.

By now, it’s well known that COVID-19 disproportionately harms people with pre-existing conditions and disabilities. Of the roughly 250,000 Americans who’ve lost their lives, 94 percent had another condition listed as a factor in their cause of death. COVID-19 patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities have died from the virus at roughly twice the rate of the general patient population.