Commentary: Debating what matters

Amy Coney Barrett seems to understand that point. Her focus on giving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her remarks at the announcement of her nomination for Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court was the right, human thing to do. A woman has died. She had family who are mourning. The flags were at half-staff. This is about more than a political nuclear war.

Barrett's announcement was a beautiful moment in America, if we can put politics aside for a moment. She's a woman of faith who takes it seriously. She's excelled in her career and is lauded by colleagues, students and teachers.

I've heard young women say they were personally inspired to see her on the national stage, and to see a marriage and family represented so beautifully. That she has adopted children, too, I think is such a blessing to the nation. Vulnerable children so often go unseen. They are even more hidden during the ongoing pandemic. In the beauty of the Barrett family, we see the promise of our future, we see the best of America -- hospitality and generosity.

How can you care for vulnerable children in your community? Not everyone is going to adopt a child -- or two -- from Haiti. But what can we do to support those who do, for instance? We all have a role to play in carrying out the promise of America, living up to the ideals of this country's founding and the potential that still exists in its example, even in this somewhat benighted national climate. These are all questions and ideas that should be on our minds. Let's not make everything about this presidential election that so many of us are glued to. And let's pray for one another, whether or not we agree with one another.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0