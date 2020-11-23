Commentary: Decriminalizing drug use

I struggled for years and years earlier in my life with the idea that I might end up in jail or the moral stigma of addiction would be too much. I also thought the idea of treatment was just way too expensive. Back then, I couldn’t have imagined what good treatment would do and certainly couldn’t justify the cost. I’m currently 15 ½ years sober and happier than I’d ever imagined I’d be.

Let’s face it, we do have a raging drug problem across the country. We have called it The Epidemic Within the Pandemic here at my treatment center. We also have states who clearly want to legalize cannabis, as exemplified by the 4 states that just legalized it on election day: Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota.

Why not tie the taxes from legal cannabis to treatment programs in all states who have legal cannabis? If we know we have a drug problem, if we know how to solve it and if we have a way to pay for treatment – why wouldn’t we help people?

That’s why I fully support Oregon’s Measure 110 and believe it could be a model for other states as they legalize cannabis and look for ways to deal with drug problems. We know the answer to addiction is treatment, so why not use it? Treatment, and I’ve seen this with myself and countless patients, is the way to a healthy and fulfilling life.

Oregon gives me hope that we may finally be on the path to providing relief for the addiction crisis in this country.

Dave Marlon is the CEO of CrossRoads of Southern NV, Nevada’s largest drug and alcohol addiction rehab center.

