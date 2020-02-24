Commentary: Democrats' rules could lead to a contentious convention

Anyway, it’s not going to fly. Come hell, high water or Michael Bloomberg — who hasn’t yet appeared on a single ballot, and who could fall on his expensively barbered face in televised debates before he does — a Democrat will need an actual majority to win the party’s nomination to face Boss Trump come November.

Even if it tears the party apart to reach one.

Which it could well do.

Yes, Donald Trump took the Republican nomination in 2016 with 45 percent of the vote. That’s because GOP rules dictated winner-take-all apportionment of party delegates. Also because too many no-hope candidates stayed in the race too long. Hence Trump’s plurality gained him 70 percent of the delegates.

However, as Mike Tomasky explains in The Daily Beast: “Democratic delegates are awarded proportionally ... Yes, there is a threshold that candidates have to hit to get any delegates at all, 15%. But the way this race is shaping up, it’s not crazy to think that four or five candidates could hit that threshold in most states.”