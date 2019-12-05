Commentary: Democrats should heed Obama

The Democrats should be listening to Barack Obama.

He is only one of two Democrats to win the presidency in the last 43 years, and the only victor in the 21st century. So he knows what he’s talking about, and he was right on target when he told a party fundraiser last month that Democrats “have to be rooted in reality.”

“This is still a country that is less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement,” Obama warned. “They like seeing things improved, but the average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”

Obama didn’t mention Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or their purist partisans, but his message was clear: The party’s left wing is not “rooted in reality.” They are deeply misguided in believing that this is a liberal country ready to elect a revolutionary president. There is only one way to beat Donald Trump: with a moderate candidate in the Obama-Bill Clinton mold, and clear-eyed Republicans not mesmerized by the president agree with that analysis.