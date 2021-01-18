Commentary: Deploying vaccines in Nevada

It took nearly a year to develop, test and deploy a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that a limited supply is available, there has been non-stop debate about who should receive a vaccination first.
Last week Governor Sisolak changed Nevada’s tier system to a lane system and accelerated the availability of vaccines for our most vulnerable populations. Now it’s time for vaccines to go to frontline workers – politicians and teachers, who do not have daily interactions with the public, should join industries such as retail on the front lines or move to the back of the line.
This last year our retail workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees have been asked to take on additional cleaning and safety roles, work with the available PPE inventory and face backlash from the very customers they have been trying to protect. Our retail workers have been asked to work overtime to ensure our stores remain open and our supply chains are secure. After all of this, they have found themselves hopscotched in line for vaccines by others who do not interact with the general public on a daily basis.
When Governor Sisolak moved Nevada’s vaccine schedule to the lane system, one group was added to the top – our government officials, on the eve of the 81st Legislative Session. The doors to the Capitol remain tightly closed with no announced plan to reopen them. While these politicians are able to receive vaccines, sequester themselves behind walls and social distance, they are taking vaccines from those who don’t have the same luxuries.
Other groups have also been prioritized for vaccination over frontline workers. The Clark County School District has decided to keep their learning remote but still push to make vaccinations for teachers a top priority. Vaccines for teachers are a good thing, and in every other district in our state, teachers are frontline workers, but in Clark County they are separated from the risks of their employment not by plastic barriers but computer screens.
Our frontline workers have said “yes” to everything asked of them since this pandemic began. Now it’s time to say “yes” and put frontline workers at the top of the vaccination list. Until every frontline worker is vaccinated, those in lower-risk or very safe situations should stand aside or join our workers on the frontlines.
If our elected officials are to receive vaccines first, there is no reason to keep meetings closed and limit public participation in their government, and as soon as we can vaccinate teachers, let’s get students back in the classroom so they can learn. Now more than ever we need to stand together to deploy vaccines in a way that keeps our frontline workers safe.
------
Bryan Wachter is Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for the Retail Association of Nevada.