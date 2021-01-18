Commentary: Deploying vaccines in Nevada

It took nearly a year to develop, test and deploy a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that a limited supply is available, there has been non-stop debate about who should receive a vaccination first.

Last week Governor Sisolak changed Nevada’s tier system to a lane system and accelerated the availability of vaccines for our most vulnerable populations. Now it’s time for vaccines to go to frontline workers – politicians and teachers, who do not have daily interactions with the public, should join industries such as retail on the front lines or move to the back of the line.

This last year our retail workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees have been asked to take on additional cleaning and safety roles, work with the available PPE inventory and face backlash from the very customers they have been trying to protect. Our retail workers have been asked to work overtime to ensure our stores remain open and our supply chains are secure. After all of this, they have found themselves hopscotched in line for vaccines by others who do not interact with the general public on a daily basis.