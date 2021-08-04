Commentary: Dial down the panic over 'Critical Race Theory'

As a white person raised in a mostly white suburb, it took me a long time to get up to speed. The level of my own ignorance was shocking, especially since I considered myself a good, well-educated, open-minded person. It didn’t take much for my emotions to overwhelm me, impairing my ability to learn. Pace yourself, but keep at it.

As I tell my students, you aren’t responsible for what happened before you were born, or for what you did not do, or for what you cannot control. However, you are responsible for learning about the world we live in — and for what you do with that information.

Even when your intentions are good, it’s possible to do something hurtful because you don’t know better — provoking someone else to respond angrily because you’re the 64th person to do that this week and they can’t take it anymore. It pays to give everyone a little extra room in the learning process, and to give yourself enough room so that you are able to accommodate others.

Third, look for areas of agreement. Would it be OK to add a few more books by authors of color to the English curriculum? Can you agree that students should develop critical thinking skills and learn to think for themselves? Maybe there are still major areas of disagreement to be addressed later, but it’s nice to start by finding the progress that can be made now and doing it.