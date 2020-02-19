Commentary: Disenfranchised Republicans can caucus with Democrats

All Nevadans who want to see a change in the direction our country is headed deserve a chance to have their voices heard when the most powerful office in the world is at stake this Saturday.
Donald Trump and the Republican Party made a mockery of the primary process. They canceled their own caucus altogether and thanks to the cult-like atmosphere around Trump where all dissent is quashed there was no effort by Nevada Republican leaders to push back.
Unfortunately, that leaves the Democratic Primary as the only vehicle for having a say in who the next president will be.
That means all Nevadans who oppose Donald Trump must exercise their right to participate in Saturday’s caucus – it’s too important to stay home.
Many independents and Republicans don’t know that they can participate in the Democratic process. Twenty-two states have open primaries, 14 others have semi-closed primaries, and some others, like Nevada, have nominally closed primaries where Republicans can still vote despite the “closed” classification. These labels are confusing and, to make it worse, each state has its own unique rules, too.
Many Republican and Independent voters are homeless and disenfranchised. Many either don’t realize how they can engage in the primary and caucus process, or have become so frustrated by the two major parties that they don’t even consider engagement. That is un-American. If the parties don’t represent the voters, it’s the parties that should change.
In Nevada these voters can and should show up on Saturday, register with the Democrats at the caucus site and participate just like anyone else.
Critics on the far left have said that encouraging lapsed Republicans to participate in the Democratic Party’s nominating process is some sort of inappropriate “meddling” akin to surrogates of the president telling their followers to support Trump’s weakest potential opponent.
We are arguing for the exact opposite of that. This is giving people who want to earnestly support a candidate the chance to do just that. They feel abandoned by the party they grew up in but are afraid the Democrats will nominate an extremist who they cannot stomach. With input from these voters, the Democratic Party will be more likely to nominate a candidate who can defeat Trump. Just like any other Americans, centrists want to feel like they’re voting for a candidate they support instead of voting against a candidate they abhor.
There is a word for this – democracy.
In addition Democrats should want to add these disenfranchised voters into the fold as they could be critical parts of their coalition in November. In 2018, Nancy Pelosi was propelled to the speakership thanks to the support of these very voters. In traditionally Republican areas from Charleston, South Carolina to Oklahoma City to Orange County, California, Democrats took house seats that had been in Republican hands for generations.
The voters who made Pelosi speaker should have an opportunity to be part of the coalition that determines the next Democratic presidential candidate as well – or the party risks losing them altogether.
In a two-party system, it is essential that voters have the power to pick who will lead each party on the ballot. There are plenty of voters in this country who are disgusted by how extremists are coming to dominate each party.
For millions of Americans, a choice between reactionary socialism and bigoted nationalism is no choice at all.
These Americans deserve to have their say before that option is thrust upon them. In many states, the opportunity is there for the taking. These election-deciding voters who want to avoid choosing between two stomach-turning extremists only have to do one thing: Go vote in the Democratic primary.
Tim Miller is the director of Center Action Now, a 501©4 working to rebuild the political center. He is a contributing writer for The Bulwark and was senior advisor to the anti-Trump Our Principles PAC during the 2016 election.