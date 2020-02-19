Commentary: Disenfranchised Republicans can caucus with Democrats

All Nevadans who want to see a change in the direction our country is headed deserve a chance to have their voices heard when the most powerful office in the world is at stake this Saturday.

Donald Trump and the Republican Party made a mockery of the primary process. They canceled their own caucus altogether and thanks to the cult-like atmosphere around Trump where all dissent is quashed there was no effort by Nevada Republican leaders to push back.

Unfortunately, that leaves the Democratic Primary as the only vehicle for having a say in who the next president will be.

That means all Nevadans who oppose Donald Trump must exercise their right to participate in Saturday’s caucus – it’s too important to stay home.

Many independents and Republicans don’t know that they can participate in the Democratic process. Twenty-two states have open primaries, 14 others have semi-closed primaries, and some others, like Nevada, have nominally closed primaries where Republicans can still vote despite the “closed” classification. These labels are confusing and, to make it worse, each state has its own unique rules, too.